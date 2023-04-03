 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry meets only THIS royal during surprise UK trip

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly met his cousin Princess Eugenie during his surprise visit to UK last week, it is claimed.

The source told The Sunday Telegraph, per the Express UK, Archie and Lilibet father stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to UK.

The source further claimed, "I also saw he could be staying with Princess Eugenie. Obviously, they're very close."

Harry last week made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

This was Prince Harry’s first UK trip after he and his wife Meghan Markle were asked to vacate the Frogmore Cottage.

The keys of the cottage have been handed over to his uncle Prince Andrew.

Currently, Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie is staying at Frogmore Cottage.

