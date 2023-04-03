Lady Gaga recreates famous ‘dance’ scene on the set of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Lady Gaga recreates most famous ‘dance’ scene on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga was recently spotted dancing up a staircase on set of the DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.



According to Independent, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, will be seen playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming DC Comics movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

It is reported that in the 2019 original movie, Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, also known as, The Joker, danced down the stairs of West 167th Street in the Bronx, New York, on Rock and Roll Part 2 music by Gary Glitter.

Lately, Gaga was also seen by fans at the same location, performing a short dance while climbing the steps.

The pop musician donned a spotty dress covered with a furry dark jacket, going bare-legged and carrying a crossover strap.

It is not clear whether the dance will reportedly be a part of movie or it’s just a tribute to the original Joker character.

Later on, the movie’s director Todd Phillips was also seen with Gaga while descending the stairs, and both seemed to be in high spirits.

It is pertinent to mention that Gaga’s character is inspired by Harley Quinn, who is fond of the Joker and appears to be one of DC’s most popular characters

Meanwhile, Folie à Deux is expected to be released on October 4, 2024.