 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga recreates most famous ‘dance’ scene on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Lady Gaga recreates most famous ‘dance’ scene on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux
Lady Gaga recreates most famous ‘dance’ scene on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga has recently been spotted dancing up Joker staircase on set of DC sequel

According to Independent, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, will be seen playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Comics movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

It is reported that in 2019 original movie, Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, also known as, The Joker, danced down the stairs of West 167th Street in the Bronx, New York, on Rock and Roll Part 2 music by Gary Glitter.

Lately, Gaga was also seen by fans at the same location, performing a short dance while climbing the steps.

The pop musician donned a spotty dress covered with a furry dark jacket, going bare-legged and carrying a crossover strap.

Lady Gaga recreates most famous ‘dance’ scene on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux

It is not clear whether the dance will reportedly be a part of movie or it’s just a tribute to the original Joker character.

Later on, the movie’s director Todd Phillips was also seen with Gaga while descending the stairs, both seemed to be in high spirits.

It is pertinent to mention that Gaga’s character is inspired by Harley Quinn, who is fond of the Joker and appears to be one of DC’s most popular characters

Meanwhile, Folie à Deux is expected to be released on October 4, 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’ video

King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards
Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family

Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family
'Joaquin Phoenix is ruthlessly investigative', says 'Beau Is Afraid' director

'Joaquin Phoenix is ruthlessly investigative', says 'Beau Is Afraid' director
Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley
Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’