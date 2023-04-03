 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery
Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal won his career’s first Olivier Award for his performance in Best Actor role for A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Oscar nominee, 27, dedicated his latest win to his cancer-stricken mother Dearbhla. While accepting the honor, Mescal shared that he hopes she “gets better” as he collected his trophy at London’s Almeida Theatre.

The Normal People actor was nominated among Tom Hollander, Rafe Spall, David Tennant, and Giles Terera in the best actor category.

Mescal took home the gong for his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in the play, which received six nominations in total.

Taking to the stage, Mescal expressed his gratitude and thanked his mother, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I hope you get better,” he added.

In the winners’ room at the Oliviers, Mescal told the media, “my mum and dad are at home. My mum’s unwell at the moment, so hopefully it’ll give her a little bit of a lift and dad as well who is looking after her.

“It kind of feels maybe narcissistic or egotistical to assume that that will help anything, but I hope that it does.’ A shocked Paul exclaimed, ‘What is happening?”, while holding his award.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’
Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’ video

Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’
‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue

‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue
Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC gala in Mumbai

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC gala in Mumbai
Prince Harry meets only THIS royal during surprise UK trip

Prince Harry meets only THIS royal during surprise UK trip
Lewis Capaldi admits he may 'quit' music on account of mental health

Lewis Capaldi admits he may 'quit' music on account of mental health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 2017 interview hinted at brewing family feud

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 2017 interview hinted at brewing family feud
Meghan Markle clads herself in ‘fashion armour’ to shield from criticism video

Meghan Markle clads herself in ‘fashion armour’ to shield from criticism
Australia will abolish monarchy and King Charles as head of state, warns top diplomat

Australia will abolish monarchy and King Charles as head of state, warns top diplomat
Samuel L. Jackson fights off Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson fights off Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's ‘Secret Invasion’
Quinta Brunson jokes about ‘Friends’ lack of diversity during ‘SNL’ debut

Quinta Brunson jokes about ‘Friends’ lack of diversity during ‘SNL’ debut
Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie at Eras Tour