Deepika Padukone drops scrumptious post to welcome ‘summer’

Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Pathaan'

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone shared an irresistible post on her Instagram today that made fans to drool over.

Without a doubt, Deepika is one of the most fittest actors in the Bollywood film industry. She always makes sure to keep her fitness game strong by her immense energy and strength that she put in while working out. But the love of mangoes and the beginning of the summer season, made her cheat today.

On April 3, the Pathaan actress dropped the picture of a bowl filled with finely cut mangoes and wrote: “Tis the season.” As soon as she dropped this scrumptious post, her beloved fans rushed towards the comment section to share their love for mangoes as well.

One of the fans commented: “Best fruit indeed now I want some mangoes” while another wrote: “Enjoy.”



Meanwhile some fans wished to see Padukone’s pictures while eating the heavenly fruit as they wrote: “Don’t forget to post you r selfies.”

On the work front, the 37-years old actress was last seen in blockbuster film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Moreover, she also made her cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus song Current Laga Re with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting her next film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She further has the Indian adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline, reports Pinkvilla.