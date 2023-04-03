 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone drops scrumptious post to welcome ‘summer’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan
Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Pathaan'

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone shared an irresistible post on her Instagram today that made fans to drool over.

Without a doubt, Deepika is one of the most fittest actors in the Bollywood film industry. She always makes sure to keep her fitness game strong by her immense energy and strength that she put in while working out. But the love of mangoes and the beginning of the summer season, made her cheat today.

On April 3, the Pathaan actress dropped the picture of a bowl filled with finely cut mangoes and wrote: “Tis the season.” As soon as she dropped this scrumptious post, her beloved fans rushed towards the comment section to share their love for mangoes as well.

One of the fans commented: “Best fruit indeed now I want some mangoes” while another wrote: “Enjoy.”

Meanwhile some fans wished to see Padukone’s pictures while eating the heavenly fruit as they wrote: “Don’t forget to post you r selfies.”

On the work front, the 37-years old actress was last seen in blockbuster film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Moreover, she also made her cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus song Current Laga Re with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting her next film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She further has the Indian adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?
Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film

Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'
Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’
Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions
Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman