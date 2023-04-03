 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Reuters

‘My Neighbor Totoro’ emerges as big winner at Olivier awards

Reuters

Monday Apr 03, 2023

LONDON: A stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's 1988 animated film My Neighbor Totoro was the big winner at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, reported Reuters; the film picked up six awards at the ceremony.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) critically acclaimed production, based on the Hayao Miyazaki film about two sisters who discover friendly forest spirits after moving to a new country house with their father in post-war Japan, led nominations at the Oliviers with nine noms.

The film went home with the best entertainment or comedy play as well as the best director, set, lighting, sound and costume design category prizes.

Meanwhile, a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire also won big at the event named after the famed British actor Laurence Olivier.

It won best revival, best actor for Paul Mescal for his role as Stanley Kowalski and best actress in a supporting role for Anjana Vasan, for her portrayal of Stella.

Other honourees included veteran actor and two-time Olivier winner Derek Jacobi, who was given a lifetime achievement award.

