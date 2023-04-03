‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards

 
LONDON: A stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's 1988 animated film "My Neighbour Totoro" was the big winner at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, picking up six prizes at Britain's top theatre extravaganza.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) critically acclaimed production, based on the much-loved film by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki about two sisters who discover friendly forest spirits when they move to a new country house with their father in post-war Japan, had led nominations with nine nods.

It won best entertainment or comedy play as well as the director, set, lighting, sound and costume design category prizes.

A revival of Tennessee Williams' “A Streetcar Named Desire” won three awards at the event that celebrates the best shows in the capital and is named after the famed British actor Laurence Olivier.

It won best revival, best actor for Paul Mescal for his role as Stanley Kowalski and best actress in a supporting role for Anjana Vasan, for her portrayal of Stella.

"Standing at the Sky's Edge," about three families living for a period of over 60 years in a council housing estate in the English city of Sheffield, won best new musical and best original score or new orchestrations for musician Richard Hawley and composer Tom Deering.

"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer won best actress in one-woman play "Prima Facie," in which she portrays a barrister who defends men accused of sexual assault before herself being assaulted.

Other honourees included veteran actor and two-time Olivier winner Derek Jacobi, who was given a lifetime achievement award.

