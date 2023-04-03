 
Prince Harry showcasing truly ‘spiteful side’: report

Expert have just ridiculed Prince Harry’s bid to ‘spitefully’ derail King Charles’ plans abroad.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

According to Sky News Australia, the expert accused Prince Harry of making a ‘haughty’ public spectacle of himself.

She even went as far as to add, “Harry strictly guards his privacy, and could have avoided the press if he had used the side entrance to the building.”

“Instead he strode to the front doors, wearing a smug, haughty grin, and was surrounded by photographers and journalists who were waiting to see other claimants.”

“Legal wranglings with his old media nemesis aside, I believe the real spiteful purpose of the trip was to outsmart his father and stepmother.”

Because “the visit coincided with day one of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s first state visit abroad since the beginning of the new monarch’s reign.”

