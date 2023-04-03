 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Beau Is Afraid director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

Director Ari Aster has found great chemistry with the star of his upcoming Indie film Beau Is Afraid, Joaquin Phoenix.

“Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative. If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him,” the director told the New York Times.

Phoenix backed Aster’s comments, explaining that an immediate authenticity between them prompted both to do better work.

While Aster told the New York Times that his next project after Beau Is Afraid will “almost certainly” be a Western, he also hinted he is developing another project with Phoenix. 

The actor in turn explained why he is keyed up about working with with Aster.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as: I could be around you for four months because I like the way you talk about these characters,” Phoenix said.

“And I can see that you have a willingness to push yourself, and to be pushed and to push back, and that’s exciting to me.”

Beau Is Afraid is a 2023 American surrealist black comedy horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Ari Aster. 

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the central character, an anxiety-ridden man who sets off on a surreal odyssey home after his mother unexpectedly dies, facing up to his greatest fears along the way.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards
Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family

Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family
'Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative', director lauds 'Beau Is Afraid' star

'Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative', director lauds 'Beau Is Afraid' star
Priscilla Presley says she never ever ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley amid legal battle with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley says she never ever ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley amid legal battle with Riley Keough
Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’
Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery
Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’ video

Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’
‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue

‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue
Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC gala in Mumbai

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC gala in Mumbai