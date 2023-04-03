King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

Celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson has predicted that King Charles will abdicate before his coronation, with heir to throne Prince William taking his place.



Talking to Express UK, Jasmine said, due to the alignment of the planets over King Charles coronation weekend, which falls in the first week of May, it doesn’t seem likely he will rule for a long time.

“I feel anything from a few months - 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility.”

She further predicted, “I feel the Crown would be passed to William initially. William will have much more success as King than Charles. I feel Harry and William could be coming together here and ending their strife."

Jasmine also said, “I feel much of the Royal Family will begin to live a life away from the public eye. I feel it is ending with William and Harry.”