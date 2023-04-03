 
Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees

Chris Pratt has shared his opinion on the growing calls not to follow the Elon Musk orders on Twitter blue tick verification fee.

Speaking on the animated Super Mario Bros premiere, Pratt, who boasted 8.6 million followers on the social platform, expressed a not-so-definite answer on the issue.

"I don't know," the star said on whether he would pay the Twitter fee for the blue tick.

"I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I'll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention, and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I'm doing movies and stuff," the actor added.

Following this, his co-star Seth Rogen also said he wouldn't be paying for the blue tick as he "almost never" uses Twitter.

Musk, who owns Twitter, rolled out the blue tick fee policy and announced to start removing blue ticks verified users from 1 April due to their non-payment only of $8 or $11 per badge fee.

