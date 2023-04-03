 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, has denied Will Smith’s claims about reaching out to the comedian to apologize following last year’s infamous Oscars slap.

Tony has revealed a different version of events following the Oscars slap-gate between Smith and Chris at the 2022 ceremony.

Tony, 48, has claimed that the King Richards actor, 54, did not reach out to Chris, as he previously claimed in a July 29, 2022 video.

During a recent appearance on BigBoyTV, Tony rejected Smith’s claims that he called Chris, 58, a few days after the incident to apologize.

“That wasn’t true, that wasn’t true,” Tony said on the radio show. “I think like, two nights later, he said, ‘I reached out to Chris, and he didn’t want to talk.’ That wasn’t true.”

“He doesn’t owe me anything, I just thought we were better than that,” Tony added. “My phone number has never changed. So, I just thought I’d get a phone call one day like, ‘Ay, let’s just you and I just talk.’ It hasn’t happened, so I guess it’s not going to happen.”

Tony wasn't aware of the attack, so his brother Jordan sent a link of the incident. Tony said after speaking to Chris, he told him to 'be cool.'

Chris shared his side of the story in his Netflix special, Selective Outrage. 

