Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Anushka Sharma liked THIS thing about Virat Kohli before they started dating

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 on the sets of a shampoo commercial
Recently, Anushka Sharma attended the Sports Honour 2023 awards show with Virat Kohli where she revealed what impressed her in husband Virat Kohli's personality before they started dating.

In one of the red carpet segments at the award show, the duo played a question and answer game in which she revealed that one quality.

The host asked the couple who is most likely to forget important dates to which the cricketer immediately replied: “My memory is a little better. She gives me important dates to remember. So, I have got better remembering them. She tells me beforehand, to be fair."

Later the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor shared: “Some of the things that I was very impressed by, before we started dating was his memory. I was like, Iski memory bahut achi hai. This will really help me.”

The two first met in 2013 on the sets of a shampoo commercial. The immediately felt connected to each other and began dating soon after. In 2017, the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi are now parent to a sweet little girl named Vamika, reports News18. 

