 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan King chooses team Ariana Madix amid 'Scandoval'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Meghan King chooses team Ariana Madix amid Scandoval
Meghan King chooses team Ariana Madix amid 'Scandoval'

Meghan King called out Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix for Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Speaking to Page Six, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, "I hate Tom Sandoval for what he did," adding, "He's from St. Louis, where I live," saying that she is "embarrassed" by sharing the same home town with him.

"Obviously, it's not the best representation. So, yeah, I don't love it."

Sandoval was caught red-handed by his former partner after she found the intimate video of Leviss on the former's phone while on a trip with him to see his band's performance.

The cheating scandal, dubbed as Scandoval, led the 37-year-old to end their almost ten-years relationship with Sandoval.

Further, after the scandal fallout, the Bravo cameras rolled over as they captured the after-effects of the scandal in new episodes— including a post-Sandoval and Leviss post-affair liplock and the blonde reality star and the bar owner conversation about the former feeling "gaslit."

More From Entertainment:

Lana Del Rey crosses 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’

Lana Del Rey crosses 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’
Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible
Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos
Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees

Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees
Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
Prince Harry showcasing truly ‘spiteful side’: report video

Prince Harry showcasing truly ‘spiteful side’: report