Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Web Desk

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Fans think Ram Charan might also feature in song 'Yantamma'

After the release of songs Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Salman Khan has treated fans with the teaser of a happy song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The new song is called Yantamma that features Salman and Venkatesh. The actor duo gives a classy entry in the beginning of the teaser wearing a lungi while lying on a bike.

Song Yantamma celebrates the culture of South India and gives an appealing and colourful visuals to the audience.

Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev have lent their vocals for the song. Meanwhile, Rafter does the rap portion. Shabbir Ahmed has written the happy song.

Towards the end of the teaser, there is a mystery man that joins Salman and Venkatesh on the dance floor. Fans are speculating that it might be Ram Charan.

Previously, reports revealed that Ram was spotted on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with the two actors in Hyderabad. So there are chances that the mystery man might be him.

Salman Khan’s upcoming action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji backed by the actor’s production house. The film also features Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Bhumika Chawla and others. The family entertainer is set to release this Eid, reports Indiatoday. 

