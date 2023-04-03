 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest solo debut on Billboard 200

Web Desk

Monday Apr 03, 2023

The album has gone on to sell around 164,000 units for the week ending on March 30th
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has earned the highest debut by a solo artist on the Billboard 200 chart with his new album. He is the first artist to do so since American singer Olivia Rodrigo debuted at No. 1 with Sour.

Billboard announced on April 2nd that Jimin had made his way to the chart for the first time as a solo artist. His debut solo album Face has entered the chart at No. 2 which makes him the first-ever Korean solo artist to hit No. 2 on the chart.

The album has gone on to sell around 164,000 units for the week ending on March 30th, according to Luminate. The total score of the album came to around 124,000 sales which made it the biggest sales week for a solo artist in 2023.

