 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift hints at more surprises on Eras Tour, ‘we’re tricksy’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Taylor Swift hints at more surprises on Eras Tour, ‘we’re tricksy’
Taylor Swift hints at more surprises on Eras Tour, ‘we’re tricksy’

Taylor Swift has wowed fans with her electrifying performances on the recently launched Eras Tour. The singer has truly won hearts by performing some of her lesser-known songs.

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, over the weekend, addressed the ever-changing array of set lists during her concerts and teased some more unexpected surprises on the way.

During her Friday night show in Arlington, Texas, Swift quipped about how she’s going the extra mile to keep fans excited when it comes to her set lists.

“Let one thing be said about the Eras Tour,” she said onstage. “You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared with your little flashcards in your pockets. ‘I know what’s next. I know what she wears next. I know what she sings next,’” Swift asked after playing a new song for fans.

Swift continued, “Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are. We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

The Grammy-winning singer made her remarks after debuting her first-ever live performance of The 1, from her Folklore album.

Swift’s Eras Tour will continue through the summer.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest solo debut on Billboard 200

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest solo debut on Billboard 200
K-pop group New Jeans release new song with Coca-Cola

K-pop group New Jeans release new song with Coca-Cola
Lana Del Rey’s new album sees her biggest opening week yet

Lana Del Rey’s new album sees her biggest opening week yet
Kylie Jenner takes baby Aire to True Thompson’s 5th birthday bash, pics

Kylie Jenner takes baby Aire to True Thompson’s 5th birthday bash, pics
Lana Del Rey crosses 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’

Lana Del Rey crosses 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’
Meghan King chooses team Ariana Madix amid 'Scandoval'

Meghan King chooses team Ariana Madix amid 'Scandoval'
Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible
Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos
Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees

Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees
Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon