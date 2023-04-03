Taylor Swift hints at more surprises on Eras Tour, ‘we’re tricksy’

Taylor Swift has wowed fans with her electrifying performances on the recently launched Eras Tour. The singer has truly won hearts by performing some of her lesser-known songs.

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, over the weekend, addressed the ever-changing array of set lists during her concerts and teased some more unexpected surprises on the way.

During her Friday night show in Arlington, Texas, Swift quipped about how she’s going the extra mile to keep fans excited when it comes to her set lists.

“Let one thing be said about the Eras Tour,” she said onstage. “You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared with your little flashcards in your pockets. ‘I know what’s next. I know what she wears next. I know what she sings next,’” Swift asked after playing a new song for fans.

Swift continued, “Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are. We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

The Grammy-winning singer made her remarks after debuting her first-ever live performance of The 1, from her Folklore album.

Swift’s Eras Tour will continue through the summer.