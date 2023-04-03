 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles can’t ‘reduce the Coronation’ to anything mundane

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

File Footage

King Charles warned “reducing the coronation to something much more mundane and no-frills carries a hell of a lot of risk too.”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, she warned, “However, for a King busy trying to project an image of a monarchy in touch with modern life, prancing about the place in silk stockings like something out of a BBC adaptation of Tom Jones would run decidedly counter to that.”

“What next? He comes out and does a lengthy YouTube explainer about how he can trace his lineage back to the Dark Ages? He decides to hit up royal parks to remind the public he owns all of the country’s swans?”

“However, nor would he be in any rush to chuck out, holus-bolus, all of the pageantry and pomp of the event. Reducing the coronation to something much more mundane and no-frills carries a hell of a lot of risk too.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group IVE unveil tracklist for new album

K-pop group IVE unveil tracklist for new album
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
K-pop group Le Sserafim announce comeback date

K-pop group Le Sserafim announce comeback date
Alec Baldwin pens heartfelt message for Hilaria on 'engagement anniversary'

Alec Baldwin pens heartfelt message for Hilaria on 'engagement anniversary'
Ex-G-Idle member Soojin spotted by fans

Ex-G-Idle member Soojin spotted by fans
Succession star dishes on character motives

Succession star dishes on character motives
Viewers laud 'Grace' season three finale

Viewers laud 'Grace' season three finale

Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off is happening, Josh Lucas reacts

Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off is happening, Josh Lucas reacts

K-pop group Seventeen release track list for new album

K-pop group Seventeen release track list for new album
Ellie Goulding spills beans on new album

Ellie Goulding spills beans on new album
K-pop group Monsta X shares pictures before Minhyuk’s enlistment

K-pop group Monsta X shares pictures before Minhyuk’s enlistment
King Charles poses ‘monumental threat’ of utter ridicule video

King Charles poses ‘monumental threat’ of utter ridicule