time Monday Apr 03 2023
King Charles poses ‘monumental threat’ of utter ridicule

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Experts fear King Charles poses a monumental threat if the “right balance” between “pomp and ceremony” as well as financial frugality, isn’t achieved at the Coronation.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, she warned, “Charles has to find some way to strike the right balance between serving up enough pomp and ceremony to make Brits’ chests puff up with pride and not letting the whole event tip over into the totally ridiculous.”

“There needs to be enough theatricality to sate the glued-to-their-TVs masses, given the fastest way to keep the public on side are well-judged, thrilling displays of regal grandeur.”

“But go too far down this road, edge into the distinctly campy and overblown, and there is serious danger in that as well. The coronation could, without careful organising, come across as a horribly wasteful display of ermine and questionably acquired diamonds the size of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, all of which would just drive home what an absurd thing a hereditary monarchy is in the 21st century.”

“Is it any wonder then that it sounds like One’s nerves are jangling,” she also added before concluding.

