Monday Apr 03 2023
Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'

Ravi Kishan admitted the Gangs of Wasseypur role was offered to him. 

But, he lost it due to his bizarre demands of 25 liters of milk to bathe in and a literal bed of roses to sleep on.

Speaking on the Aap Ki Adalat, the host Rajat Sharma asked the Luck star whether his rumours of arrogance were true.

The Bhojpuri star laughed but ultimately confirmed the claims were valid.

He continued, "It’s true; I used to bathe in milk and sleep on rose petals. I used to think of myself as a big star; I thought this was important. People would show me Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s films and tell me how they used to behave. I was shown The Godfather 500 times, but I’m a desi performer. So, yes, I used to make these demands. I thought if I bathe in milk, people would talk about it.”

But, the actor-cum-politician added his extravagant demands proved detrimental to his career as he lost some iconic films.

“They didn’t take me in Gangs of Wasseypur because they thought it would be impossible to arrange for 25 liters of milk every day for me. These demands harmed me, as well.

However, the actor said his past experiences made him correct his demeanor, “But I’ve stopped making them now. When you come from nothing and suddenly get access to everything, money and fame, it’s not difficult to lose your mind. A city like Mumbai can drive anybody crazy, and I’ll admit that I lost control.”

The actor also added that his Bigg Boss stint on his wife's insistence made him improved and ‘normal.’

