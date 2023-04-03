Alec Baldwin pens heartfelt message for Hilaria on 'engagement anniversary'

Alec Baldwin celebrated a relationship milestone with his wife Hilaria Baldwin over the weekend. The Hollywood star took to his Instagram account to mark 11 years since their engagement.

The 30 Rock actor, 65, shared a heartwarming snap of his growing family with his wife and penned a touching tribute for her.

"Eleven years ago today, I got engaged to a wonderful human being. She's under this pile somewhere," Alec wrote, referring to Hilaria laying on the floor with several of their children on top of her.

"11 years, 7 kids, an ocean of memories later, I love you, Hilaria," the Oscar-nominated actor concluded.

The adorable snap featured three of the four Baldwin boys surrounding their mother.

Hilaria, 39, also shared a loved-up selfie of the pair standing in an elevator, revealing in the caption that they “got engaged 11 years ago, today.”



Hilaria and Alec got married in a Catholic ceremony on June 29, 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City.