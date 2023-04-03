King Charles makes unexpected career move: DETAILS

file footage

King Charles has left royal enthusiasts equally pleased and shocked with his latest career move – that of a confectioner!

According to an Indy 100 report, the monarch has officially launched his own range of confectionary goods that sport a £6,000-per-print artwork of his own.

As per the outlet, King Charles’ confectionary treats are currently available to purchase at his Sandringham Estate, with the prices ranging from £4.99 to £7.99.

The main selling point of the treats, that include biscuits and sweets, has to be the wrapping; they are reportedly wrapped with a water colour painting of Sandringham House made by King Charles himself.

Indy 100 also reported that the items seem to have been planned before the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, as the packaging still refers to King Charles as ‘Prince of Wales’ on it; the title is now owned and used by Prince William, Charles’ son.