 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, Kat Graham
Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, Kat Graham 

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan was also present at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) who was over the moon as she posed with her teenage crush Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram, she shared pictures with Nick and Kat Graham.

Ira wore an off-shoulder blue and black top while Nick was dressed in formals. In the next picture, Ira was dressed in dark gold and blue gown as she poses with Kat. They both smiled for the camera. The last picture she is posing with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

She captioned the post, "My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real life fantasy (smiling face with 3 hearts and red heart emojis) @nupur_popeye You’re it (kissing face emoji) I know you know but just wanted to make sure."

The NMACC was inaugurated last week. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others joined the celebrations. 

More From Showbiz:

Desi 'Harry Potter' in the works?

Desi 'Harry Potter' in the works?
Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'

Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'
Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan': OTT rights fight intensifies

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan': OTT rights fight intensifies
Anushka Sharma liked THIS thing about Virat Kohli before they started dating

Anushka Sharma liked THIS thing about Virat Kohli before they started dating
Shweta Tiwari opens up about her 'two failed marriages'

Shweta Tiwari opens up about her 'two failed marriages'
Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

Deepika Padukone drops scrumptious post to welcome ‘summer’

Deepika Padukone drops scrumptious post to welcome ‘summer’
Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?
Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film

Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'