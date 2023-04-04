Prince Harry risks ‘not having any relation with Royals’ with new move

file footage

Prince Harry will reportedly be putting what’s left of his relationship with the royal family at stake if he decides to skip King Charles’ coronation, a royal expert has said.



The Duke of Sussex has been invited to the historic occasion by his father, however, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are yet to confirm their attendance, leading many to believe that they might be skipping the May 6 event.

Commenting on the possibility of Prince Harry not showing up in the UK for the coronation, royal expert Alexander Larman told Us Weekly that it would be the final nail in the coffin in the Sussex’s feud with the royals.

“If he (Prince Harry) doesn’t go to the Coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again',” said Larman.

The comments come days after Prince Harry shocked royal fans by landing in the UK to attend the preliminary hearings in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited last week.

Prince Harry’s witness statement in the case also made headlines, after the Duke of Sussex lambasted the Royal Family again, accusing them of teaming with the tabloids and failing to protect him and Meghan.

“The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN's phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation,” Prince Harry said.