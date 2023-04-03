Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to his 'Irish' roots: report

US President Joe Biden is reportedly skipping King Charles III's Coronation ceremony due to his 'Irish' roots, according to a new report.

Biden will not attend King Charles's coronation in May because he is "staunchly proud of his Irish roots."

The US President's "punishing schedule" is partly responsible for his decision to skip the coronation ceremony but he also declined the invitation due to his Irish roots, according to the associate editor of the Daily Mail, Russell Myers.



"Biden is staunchly proud of his Irish roots, his Irish American roots, and so I didn’t think it was a real possibility that he would come," Myers told Sky News.

However, US First Lady Jill Biden will instead attend the Britain's 74-year-old monarch's landmark ceremony on May 6, according to the Washington Post.

Myers claimed King Charles would "break the mold" by inviting world leaders to the coronation next month.

"King Charles is going to break the mold as it were, inviting foreign leaders – which is quite different to what’s happened before," he told the outlet.

No previous US President has ever attended a royal coronation, with Dwight D. Eisenhower sending a delegation in his place for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1952.

Some political commentators have slammed Biden's decision to miss the coronation, accusing the US president of snubbing the monarchy and the "special relationship" that exists between the UK and the US.

"It seems pretty remiss, and I’m tempted to say more fool him for not coming. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and you would have thought he should come because he’s a head of state," Conservative Member of Parliament Bob Seely told the Daily Telegraph.

Some are alleging that Biden stands with the disgruntled royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are also unlikely to attend the ceremony.