King Charles spoils Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new plan?

King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, has reportedly destroyed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new plan.

The Duchess of Sussex sent her husband Harry to the UK with an alleged aim to target the royal family again, but the royal family has reportedly destroyed the plan.

Talking about the Duke of Sussex's unannounced visit to the UK owing to the start of a privacy case that Harry and others including Sir Elton John have brought against Associated Newspapers, a royal biographer has claimed that he 'wants to crash the monarchy.'

Angela Levin claimed that Harry "wants to crash the monarchy" and "take over with Meghan" which would ultimately make his wife the "in-charge, adding that the "Duchess sent him over, because he wouldn’t do anything that she wouldn’t agree to, to see whether he would be allowed back in America because of the drugs."

However, royal family does not seem to trust Harry again as they snubbed him and did not spare even an hour to hold meeting with the disgruntled royal during his trip to the country, even though the Duke reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

The 74-year-old monarch, his eldest son Prince William and other senior royals, according to an insider, knew that "Harry could cash all his meetings with the family and might make the discussions public to make his alleged bosses happy."

They added: "The Sussexes think Harry's meeting with the Britain's King could be a positive gesture for his reputation in the US amid ongoing backlash against him over his boastings in 'Spare' as Americans are demanding him to reveal the answer he gave to the Drugs questions while applying for the US visa."

Harry, in his memoir, talked about his past drug usage which could have landed him in hot water with US security, it was earlier reported. Prince Harry had revealed in the tell-all that he “drank heavily."

Legal experts think that an admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility and it could raise questions over Harry’s visa as he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.

Meanwhile, the UK visit gave Harry the ideal opportunity to prove he was more popular and powerful than the King and get himself on the newspaper front pages.

But, the King and Queen didn’t give him much competition as the couple's trip to Germany was a huge success. Crowds eagerly chanted "we want King Charles" as thousands waited hours in the pouring rain to see the royal couple appear on a balcony in Hamburg.