time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry hurts Americans with his claims

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Prince Harry has apparently failed to win hearts of Americans as he's unwillingly hurting their sentiments with his 'ill judged' claims.  

The Duke of Sussex has found himself in trouble after his claims about drug use in his memoir Spare, sparking reactions from the US citizens and legal experts.

Americans have urged the Duke of Sussex to explain how he managed to get a visa to enter the United States despite admitting to taking various Class A drugs such as cocaine, magic mushrooms and cannabis in his memoir Spare and promotional interviews.

Meghan Markle's hubby has been asked to reveal how he answered to drug question while applying for the visa.

Britain's King Charles III's younger son, who relocated to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their young family in 2020 after quitting the royal job, has been advised that he should be "totally transparent" over his visa application and how he answered the questions or risk becoming a "political pawn".

People, applying for a visa to live and work in America, have to tick a box to answer "yes" or "no" to the question: "Are you or have you ever been a drug abuser or addict?"

US immigration authorities have reportedly not respond to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request filed by leading American think-tank The Heritage Foundation which is seeking to determine how Harry managed to get his visa.

"It is in the public interest to know how Prince Harry answered the drug question. If he has been honest and open about his drug use, and there is no reason to believe he has not been, it could well be that he ticked the 'yes' box, in which case he would need a waiver to be granted a visa to be admitted into the States," Senior lawyer Samuel Dewey told The Mail on Sunday.

The legal expert added: "That means he would have had to be interviewed in person and someone would have had to grant him a waiver. We are simply asking who granted that waiver."

