Prince Harry fails to persuade King Charles and William?

Prince Harry was brutally snubbed by the royal family during his surprise visit to the UK last week.



Only Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie, is said to have encountered the Duke of Sussex, while rest of the family shunned Meghan Markle's hubby.

Harry, who reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his unexpected trip to the country, missed the opportunity to make amends with his royal relatives ahead of the coronation a he could not persuade his father and brother to address the issues.

King Charles, who wants his younger son Harry to attend the coronation, did not have the time to organise a special meeting with Harry during his trip.

And other key members of the royal family, including Harry's elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton also appeared reluctant to spend time with the Duke.

Harry would reportedly won't go to attend King Charles coronation if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

Archie and Lilibet' father previously said he "wants to reconcile' with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.