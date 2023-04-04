 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Harry felt 'wonderful' to live 'glory' of 'privacy'

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Prince William and Prince Harry often spoke about the amazing feeling of being unseen.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he and his brother enjoyed the luxury of their private ‘Club Highgrove.’

Harry pens: “One topic that was always safe was how wonderful it felt to be unseen. We talked at length about the glory, the luxury, of privacy, of spending an hour or two away from the press’s prying eyes.”

Harry later calls the club, “our one true haven, we said, where those lot can never ever find us.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was confronted about doing 'drugs' after press called King Charles office

Prince Harry was confronted about doing 'drugs' after press called King Charles office
Prince Harry fails to persuade King Charles and William?

Prince Harry fails to persuade King Charles and William?
Prince Harry hurts Americans with his claims

Prince Harry hurts Americans with his claims
Prince William got 'frustrated' when Prince Harry refuse to speak about 'taboo' Diana video

Prince William got 'frustrated' when Prince Harry refuse to speak about 'taboo' Diana
King Charles spoils Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new plan?

King Charles spoils Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new plan?
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to his 'Irish' roots: report

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to his 'Irish' roots: report
Miranda Lambert shares who she would like to play on Yellowstone

Miranda Lambert shares who she would like to play on Yellowstone
Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch?

Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch?
Prince Harry risks ‘not having any relation with Royals’ with new move video

Prince Harry risks ‘not having any relation with Royals’ with new move
Bella Hadid shares major health update after jaw infection

Bella Hadid shares major health update after jaw infection
James Corden opens up about returning to theatre after Late Late Show departure

James Corden opens up about returning to theatre after Late Late Show departure