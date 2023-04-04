 
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Prince Harry was confronted about doing 'drugs' after press called King Charles office

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Prince Harry reveals he was confronted by his favourite Palace aide over his drug problem.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex admits Marko took him out for coffee to intervene his supposed ‘drug addiction.’

Harry pens: “At the tail end of 2001 Marko visited me at Eton. We met for lunch at a café in the heart of town, which I thought quite a treat. Plus an excuse to bunk off, leave school grounds? I was all smiles. But no. “

Harry continues: “Marko, looking grim, said this was no larky outing. What’s up, Marko? I’ve been asked to find out the truth, Harry. About what? About whether or not you’re doing drugs, Harry. What? It seemed that the editor of Britain’s biggest tabloid had recently phoned my father’s office to say she’d uncovered ‘evidence’ of my doing drugs in various locations, including Club H.”

