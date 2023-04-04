 
Prince Harry failures were 'shiny consolation prize' for King Charles

Prince Harry was shocked to know Queen Consort Camilla’s ‘spin doctor’ enticed King Charles to support his drug story.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry pens despite his efforts to stop the editor of putting out a wrong narrative about him, father King Charles decided to support the media in order against his younger son.

He pens: “I learn only later that the guiding force behind this putrid strategy was the same spin doctor Pa and Camilla had recently hired, the same spin doctor who’d leaked the details of our private summits with Camilla? This spin doctor, Marko said, had decided that the best approach in this case would be to spin me—right under the bus. “

Harry continues: “In one swoop this would appease the editor and also bolster the sagging reputation of Pa. Amid all this unpleasantness, all this extortion and gamesmanship, the spin doctor had discovered one silver lining, one shiny consolation prize for Pa. No more the unfaithful husband, Pa would now be presented to the world as the harried single dad coping with a drug-addled child.”

