Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Prince William was 'angrier' about 'backroom dealings' over Prince Harry

Prince William was enraged about a vicious article against Prince Harry’s ‘drug addiction’, reveals latter.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his brother was hurt by a coordinated campaign against him.

He pens: “I phoned Willy. I couldn’t speak. He couldn’t either. He was sympathetic, and more. (Raw deal, Harold.) At moments he was even angrier about the whole thing than I was, because he was privy to more details about the spin doctor and the backroom dealings that had led to this public sacrifice of the Spare.”

Harry adds: “And yet, in the same breath, he assured me that there was nothing to be done. This was Pa. This was Camilla. This was royal life. This was our life.”

