Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

King Charles and Prince William have developed ‘deeper level of connection’ after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

According to a body language expert, King Charles and the Prince of Wales have become closer than ever, saying that the Prince truly loves his father.

Darren Stanton told Entertainment Daily, “In the last few years and certainly since the passing of the Queen, I believe there has been a greater and much deeper level of connection between Charles and William."

Referring to King Charles and Prince William’s latest photo together as the father-son duo marked the end of the Queen’s project, the Queen’s Green Canopy, Darren said, “This picture is quite significant, as they are both unconsciously matching and mirroring each other’s posture.”

The body language expert further said, “I think they now have a closeness and reciprocal depth of connection that wasn’t there before. Certainly since Charles has become King, we have seen that deeper level of trust and connection. It’s clear William truly loves his dad. At the end of the day, he might be the King, but he is still his father.”

