Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO

The Game of Thrones franchise is set to expand further as another prequel series is being actively discussed at HBO, per Variety’s exclusive sources.

The project is in its very early stages which is why there is no writer attached to it. However, the network is keen to move forward with the show and get it into development.

Sources also said that there may be a feature component to the project, i.e., HBO and Warner Bros. would produce a feature film that would then lead into the potential series, though plans remain in flux at present.

The potential plot of the prequel will tell the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms on Westeros with the exception of Dorne.

Aegon and Rhaenys appeared on spin-off series House of the Dragon, where they were played by Tom Glynn-Carney (as well as Ty Tennant) and Eve Best respectively.

Aegon I became the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. Those events took place approximately 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.

However, this is not the first project that was underway at HBO. The outlet reported that of the numerous projects announced over the years, the only one to move forward to date has been House of the Dragon.

The only other Game of Thrones project to film any footage to date was the abandoned pilot about the Long Night starring Naomi Watts. That project was ultimately scrapped in 2019, on the same day that House of the Dragon was greenlit.