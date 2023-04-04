 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley
Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has shared an exciting news amid alleged legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

According to reports, Elvis Presley’s widow and his granddaughter are indulged in nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 this year, has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley currently fighting for.

Amid the family feud, Riley turned to Instagram and shared an exciting news.

She disclosed that her highly-anticipated television series Daisy Jones & The Six, which finally premiered recently, with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin leading the cast, has received over one billion views on TikTok.

Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

According to Newsweek, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of an iconic 1970s rock band, fronted by two feuding—yet charismatic—lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.


More From Entertainment:

Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’

Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’
Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’ video

Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’
Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles

Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles
Ben Affleck pokes fun at pal Matt Damon in new Dunkin’ commercial

Ben Affleck pokes fun at pal Matt Damon in new Dunkin’ commercial

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet post for first anniversary with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet post for first anniversary with Bader Shammas
Why Leonardo DiCaprio appears in court to testify in corruption trial?

Why Leonardo DiCaprio appears in court to testify in corruption trial?
Mod Sun tells fans they ‘saved my life’ amid shock split from Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun tells fans they ‘saved my life’ amid shock split from Avril Lavigne
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are ‘still hanging out’ after Oscars Party

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are ‘still hanging out’ after Oscars Party
Is Katy Perry reason of Sarah Beth's exit from 'American Idol'?

Is Katy Perry reason of Sarah Beth's exit from 'American Idol'?
Zendaya calls NMACC gala event 'extraordinary night' in her recent post

Zendaya calls NMACC gala event 'extraordinary night' in her recent post
Warner Bros. in talks with J.K Rowling for 'Harry Potter' series adaptation

Warner Bros. in talks with J.K Rowling for 'Harry Potter' series adaptation
'Euphoria': Barbie Ferreira says she did not want to be 'the fat best friend'

'Euphoria': Barbie Ferreira says she did not want to be 'the fat best friend'