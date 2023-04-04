Fahd Hussain resigns as SAPM

Former special assistant to prime minister Fahd Hussain addressing a meet the press programme at the Lahore Press Club. — Online/File

After a year in office, former journalist Fahd Hussain announced on Tuesday that he has resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on public policy and strategic communication.

“Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me an opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” tweeted Hussain.

While thanking Hussain for his service, PM Shehbaz said that he "greatly benefited" from his "wise counsel".

"I found you a wonderful team player and a great human being. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours," responded the PM.

Hussain was appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in May of last year.

A few months later, in October, Hussain was notified as the official spokesperson of the premier.

“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022, the prime minister has been pleased to assign additional responsibility of ‘spokesperson to the prime minister’ to Syed Fahd Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication, with immediate effect,” the notification issued by the Cabinet Division read.

Hussain was a prominent journalist, who previously worked with several local publications, including The News, The Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn.