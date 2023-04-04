 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Fahd Hussain resigns as SAPM

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Former special assistant to prime minister Fahd Hussain addressing a meet the press programme at the Lahore Press Club. — Online/File
Former special assistant to prime minister Fahd Hussain addressing a meet the press programme at the Lahore Press Club. — Online/File

After a year in office, former journalist Fahd Hussain announced on Tuesday that he has resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on public policy and strategic communication.

“Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me an opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” tweeted Hussain.

While thanking Hussain for his service, PM Shehbaz said that he "greatly benefited" from his "wise counsel". 

"I found you a wonderful team player and a great human being. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours," responded the PM.

Hussain was appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in May of last year.

A few months later, in October, Hussain was notified as the official spokesperson of the premier.

“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022, the prime minister has been pleased to assign additional responsibility of ‘spokesperson to the prime minister’ to Syed Fahd Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication, with immediate effect,” the notification issued by the Cabinet Division read.

Hussain was a prominent journalist, who previously worked with several local publications, including The News, The Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn

More From Pakistan:

Lahore ATC grants relief to Imran Khan in three cases

Lahore ATC grants relief to Imran Khan in three cases
Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea

Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea
PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism

PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism
'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover

'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover
Urgent cabinet meeting summoned ahead of SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls

Urgent cabinet meeting summoned ahead of SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls
Bulletproof jackets under scrutiny after two cops martyred in Kohat

Bulletproof jackets under scrutiny after two cops martyred in Kohat
PPP issues show-cause notice to Nabil Gabol over 'rape' comments

PPP issues show-cause notice to Nabil Gabol over 'rape' comments
All eyes on Supreme Court as elections delay case verdict expected today

All eyes on Supreme Court as elections delay case verdict expected today
Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar after Justice Isa's letter

Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar after Justice Isa's letter
Two senior-most SC judges seek SJC meeting after allegations against Justice Naqvi

Two senior-most SC judges seek SJC meeting after allegations against Justice Naqvi
Twitter cancels PPP leader Nabil Gabol for shocking rape analogy

Twitter cancels PPP leader Nabil Gabol for shocking rape analogy

Bhutto family's third generation awaiting justice for Zulfikar's 'judicial murder': Bilawal

Bhutto family's third generation awaiting justice for Zulfikar's 'judicial murder': Bilawal