time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Meghan Markle set to receive another honour
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is set to receive yet another honour as it has been announced that she will be presented with a Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother will be presented the prestigious award for her "global advocacy work" from her friend and political activist Gloria Steinem, according to Mirror UK.

According to the publication, awards will be handed out at the foundation’s annual gala on May 16 at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom about 10 days after King Charles coronation on May 6.

The Ms. Foundation president and CEO Teresa C. Younger, has said that  Meghan Markle and other recipients of this year’s awards including LaTosha Brown, Olivia Julianna and Rebekah Bruesehoff and others are 'incredible leaders'.

Last month, Meghan Markle received Gracie Award for her Archetypes podcast.

This award honors outstanding original content that both entertains and informs in a highly engaging and authentic manner.

