Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson has too fragile an ego to be on social media, the actress revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

"I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile," she said.

She continued, "My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower."

Reading all the comments would make her anxiety worse, she added. Moreover, she believes it’s a waste of time.

"I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine," she said. "I now know you have a pit bull and two daughters and you live in, like, Burbank."

"I was like, what? I just wasted 17 minutes of time," Scarlett explained. "I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad. Like I was missing out on this random person's life."

She falls into the same patterns every time she has to make TikToks for work, the Black Widow artist said.

"I then become like a 3-year old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So, that’s why I know I can’t have it," Scarlett concluded.