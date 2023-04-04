 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a waste of time
Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson has too fragile an ego to be on social media, the actress revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

"I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile," she said.

She continued, "My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower."

Reading all the comments would make her anxiety worse, she added. Moreover, she believes it’s a waste of time.

"I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine," she said. "I now know you have a pit bull and two daughters and you live in, like, Burbank."

"I was like, what? I just wasted 17 minutes of time," Scarlett explained. "I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad. Like I was missing out on this random person's life."

She falls into the same patterns every time she has to make TikToks for work, the Black Widow artist said.

"I then become like a 3-year old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So, that’s why I know I can’t have it," Scarlett concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list
Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split
Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role

Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role
Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets

Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation? video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation?
Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday
'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals

'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals
Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’

Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’
Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley
Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’ video

Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’
Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO

Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO