Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough enjoy dinner together amid family feud: report

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough are on good terms amid family feud over Lisa Marie’s property.

This has been disclosed by Lisa Marie’s half-brother musician Navarone Garibaldi.

Navarone Garibaldi opened up about the rift after he was asked directly on Instagram if his mother and Riley are on speaking terms.

He said: "Yes they are fine. No feud."

The musician further said, "We did go to dinner, it went great, it's all good."

However, Navarone refused to comment on Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough’s legal battle.

According to reports, Elvis Presley’s widow and his granddaughter are indulged in nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 this year, has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley currently fighting for.

