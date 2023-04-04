Ridley Scott’s Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Napoleon' to release in November

Filmmaker Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Napoleon will arrive in cinemas before it lands on Apple TV+.

Apple Original Films’ historical action epic “Napoleon,”starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on Wednesday, November 22. The date for its release on Apple TV+ has not yet been disclosed.

The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The film chronicles Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

“Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

Ridley Scott is also working on Gladiator 2 with Scott Free president Michael Pruss alongside Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

Sir Ridley Scott is best known for his work in Sci-Fi and historical drama genres. Scott has received many accolades throughout his career, including the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in 2018.In 2003, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the British film industry.