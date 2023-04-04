Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Samantha Markle, is reportedly planning to refile an “even stronger” case against her half-sister Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry's wife had been accused by her estranged sister of spreading “malicious lies” during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.

But a Florida judge has dismissed the lawsuit, stating that Samantha’s statements were opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.



Last week, the Duchess of Sussex emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her sister.

Samantha’s legal team intends to put greater emphasis on statements made by Markle during her interview with Winfrey in 2021, according to a report.



"This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS,” Samantha’s attorney said in a statement.



The attorney added that they look forward to presenting an “even stronger argument” for the defamation against Meghan Markle.