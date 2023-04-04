Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Apple TV+ has released the first-look photos of its upcoming limited series The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

The streamer will debut with the first three episodes of the 10-episode thriller series on June 9. The remaining seven episodes will then be released weekly, with the last episode falling on Friday, July 28.

The series is executive produced by Tom Holland and created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”).



PHOTO: APPLETV+

The gripping series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.



PHOTO: APPLETV+

In addition to Holland, Seyfried and Rossum, the series stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz, along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornél Mundruczó directed several episodes.