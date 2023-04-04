Hugh Jackman urges fans to ‘wear sunscreen’ amid skin cancer scare: Watch

Hugh Jackman urges fans to ‘wear sunscreen’ amid skin cancer scare

Hugh Jackman has recently opened up about his skin cancer tests after his medical check-up.



Taking to Instagram, the Wolverine star posted a video in which he could be seen sporting a bandage on his after his latest biopsies.

In the video, the Australia actor urged his fans and followers to take safety measures during summer and put “sunscreen on”.

“So, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” began Jackman.

The actor continued, “I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Iron, who's awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know.”

Jackman stated, “I will find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I'll let you know.”

“Just to remind you, basal cell — in the world of skin cancers — is the least dangerous of them all,” explained the actor.

Jackman requested his fans to “wear sunscreen”, adding, “It’s not worth it.”

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me... This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now,” remarked the actor

In the end, Jackman commented, “Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe.”

Watch here:



