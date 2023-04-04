 
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson likens raising a toddler to ‘being in emotionally abusive’ relationship

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Scarlett Johansson has recently elaborated on the challenges of motherhood.

During her appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the actress shared the insight of how it’s like to raise a toddler.

“It's really tough,” said the 38-year-old.

The actress continued, “I remember my daughter when she was 2, I said, ‘This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about’. And then she turned 3 and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship.”

“It's just so intense. No reasoning,” explained Scarlett.

The Black Widow star remarked, “Very intense emotional swings and like, so bossy and adamant, and it's just crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Nanny Diaries actress commented, “Having a baby is so lovely.”

“They're so cute. They sit there, and they love you, and then that's it. And you just get, like, love from them.”

Talking about toddlers, Scarlett commented, “You get a lot of grief from toddlers. Like, everything you do is not right, which is hard.”

Explaining how she maintained a balance between work and parenting, Scarlett shared, “I work, usually like, 15-hour days.”

“So, if I'm gonna be working on something and have to relocate everybody, it's adventurous in some ways for the kids,” she added.

