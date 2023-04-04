'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'

Hip Hop fans had a field day when Drake took a dig at Kanye West in his new track Rescue Me, by including the latter's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, audio sample about their divorce.



The Grammy winner previewed the song during Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show episode on SiriusXM.

The track boasted West's former partner's audio clip of 2021's Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale, where she channelled her inner thoughts on splitting with Ye.

"I didn't come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," Kardashian told her mother, Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rapper has not announced the track's release date, but producer BNYX has confirmed to create the beat for it.

"I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look," he tweeted.

Here are some fans' reactions to the expected West response to Drake's jab.

In 2021, Ye and Drake put their long-standing feud to bed. However, the Kardashian topic still reignites back-and-forth between the rappers.

Further, In My Feelings rapper reportedly texted the fashion mogul after she filed for divorce from the 45-year-old.

Later, the 36-year-old hinted at a secret fling with the 42-year-old in the Wants and Needs track.

"Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But as soon as I started confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us," Drake rapped.