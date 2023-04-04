'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn heaped praise on Taika Waititi for wiggling out Thor from the team, as he didn't know they would team up with the Greek god at Avengers: Endgame conclusion.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the director said, "They chose to have that ending in editing," adding, "And I didn't think it was gonna be in there."

The Suicide Squad director said Thor wasn't part of the third part story, as he decided to complete the Guardians trilogy after Endgame.

"I didn't have much say in what was in 'Endgame,' and then it came out and then I was like, 'What the **** am I gonna do?'" Gunn added.

The director added he was relieved when Waititi detached the mighty hero arc from the misfit heroes in Thor 4.

"That's when [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] told me Taika's gonna do 'Thor,' and we'll have the Guardians in it," Gunn recounted.

"I said, 'Thank God!'… To be completely honest, Thor was never going to be in this movie. Taika took a bullet for me. Because I was not going to have him in. I was just gonna start up and there's no Thor."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open in theatres on Friday, May 5.