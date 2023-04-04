 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Thor director helps out Guardians filmmaker on Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn heaped praise on Taika Waititi for wiggling out Thor from the team, as he didn't know they would team up with the Greek god at Avengers: Endgame conclusion.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the director said, "They chose to have that ending in editing," adding, "And I didn't think it was gonna be in there."

The Suicide Squad director said Thor wasn't part of the third part story, as he decided to complete the Guardians trilogy after Endgame.

"I didn't have much say in what was in 'Endgame,' and then it came out and then I was like, 'What the **** am I gonna do?'" Gunn added.

The director added he was relieved when Waititi detached the mighty hero arc from the misfit heroes in Thor 4.

"That's when [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] told me Taika's gonna do 'Thor,' and we'll have the Guardians in it," Gunn recounted.

"I said, 'Thank God!'… To be completely honest, Thor was never going to be in this movie. Taika took a bullet for me. Because I was not going to have him in. I was just gonna start up and there's no Thor."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open in theatres on Friday, May 5. 

More From Entertainment:

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge
BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album
'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter

Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter
Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent

Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent
K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album

K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album
K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut
‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event
BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history

BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history
'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy

'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy