 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Legendary moves to produce Street Fighter film, series
Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series

Street Fighter fans are in for a treat as Legendary Entertainment sprung to produce a new live-action film and TV show.

The studio has acquired exclusive rights of the video game publisher Capcom for the live-action film and television series.

Currently, a feature film based on the games is at work.

Created by Takashi Nishiyama and Hiroshi Matsumoto, Street Fighter was released in 1987.

It is pertinent to mention here the 1994’s Street Fighter film received negative reviews but was a modest hit at the box office.

However, the 2009’s The Legend of Chun-Li was roundly panned by the critics and bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Legendary is riding on the success of Sonic films, Sony's Uncharted, and HBO's hit drama The Last of Us.

While the studio also shared a distribution deal with Sony and has Dune: Part Two due out Nov. 3. 

More From Entertainment:

London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak

London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak
Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black

Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black
Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge
BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album
'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'
Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter

Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter
Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent

Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent
Viral video of Prince Harry getting help from son Archie: Watch

Viral video of Prince Harry getting help from son Archie: Watch
K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album

K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album
K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut
‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event