Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series

Street Fighter fans are in for a treat as Legendary Entertainment sprung to produce a new live-action film and TV show.

The studio has acquired exclusive rights of the video game publisher Capcom for the live-action film and television series.

Currently, a feature film based on the games is at work.

Created by Takashi Nishiyama and Hiroshi Matsumoto, Street Fighter was released in 1987.

It is pertinent to mention here the 1994’s Street Fighter film received negative reviews but was a modest hit at the box office.

However, the 2009’s The Legend of Chun-Li was roundly panned by the critics and bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Legendary is riding on the success of Sonic films, Sony's Uncharted, and HBO's hit drama The Last of Us.

While the studio also shared a distribution deal with Sony and has Dune: Part Two due out Nov. 3.