Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton is said to be 'wary' over Meghan Markle and prince Harry who could 'ruin' the Princess's upcoming events ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

Prince William's wife is set to celebrates birthdays of her children, her wedding anniversary and the coronation of her father-in-law in next few weeks.

The Princess of Wales, is all excited to celebrate her youngest son Prince Louis' birthday this month as well as Charlotte's eighth birthday on May 2. While' King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6. And she is set to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary with husband William on April 29.

Kate "really doesn't want" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "ruin" her upcoming events.

"Over and over again, Kate's had to contend with this 'look at me' behaviour from Meghan and Harry, and she really doesn't want them ruining the next few weeks," the source told Heat.

"Their stunts always seem to happen at the worst possible times - on or around important days or milestones. Everyone knows Kate is the least cynical person you could ever meet, but there are just too many instances of perfectly timed drama for it to be a coincidence."

They added: "Of course, it's made Kate Middleton wary and anxious about what they might do next."

Previously The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly tried to steal Kate and William's shows as the first look at Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" came whilst Kate and Wills were in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards, with royal experts claiming the Sussex's "hijacked" the visit.

The second trailer of Harry and Meghan's show dropped just a week later when Kate also unveiled her Together At Christmas event. Harry's explosive memoir Spare also hit shelved the day after Kate's birthday.

So, it being claimed that Meghan and Harry may try to overshadow Kate's upcoming events with their stunts.