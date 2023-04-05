Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+

Robert De Niro is eyed for Paramount+ upcoming series Bobby Meritorious, written by Billy Ray.

As reported by Deadline, the Oscar winner is gearing up to star in and executive produce the streaming network's crime-drama.

The Paramount+ show will mark De Niro’s second leading role in a TV series, as the actor is also starring in Netflix’s six-episode thriller Zero Day, from Narcos EP Eric Newman.

Ray, who is best known for writing and directing Showtime’s The Comey Rule, which was based on James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, will be serving as writer and executive producer on the series.

De Niro will also exec produce alongside Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh, who works at the pair’s Tribeca Productions.

Zero Day, starring De Niro is the actor's first series for regular television role, announced by streaming giant earlier this month.

Bobby Meritorious is based on a struggle to seek truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?

Meanwhile, the upcoming film projects of the actor include Wise Guys for director Barry Levinson and Killers of the Flower Moon, which is his 10th collaboration with Martin Scorsese.