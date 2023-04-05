 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+
Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+

Robert De Niro is eyed for Paramount+ upcoming series Bobby Meritorious, written by Billy Ray.

As reported by Deadline, the Oscar winner is gearing up to star in and executive produce the streaming network's crime-drama.

The Paramount+ show will mark De Niro’s second leading role in a TV series, as the actor is also starring in Netflix’s six-episode thriller Zero Day, from Narcos EP Eric Newman.

Ray, who is best known for writing and directing Showtime’s The Comey Rule, which was based on James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, will be serving as writer and executive producer on the series.

De Niro will also exec produce alongside Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh, who works at the pair’s Tribeca Productions.

Zero Day, starring De Niro is the actor's first series for regular television role, announced by streaming giant earlier this month.

Bobby Meritorious is based on a struggle to seek truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?

Meanwhile, the upcoming film projects of the actor include Wise Guys for director Barry Levinson and Killers of the Flower Moon, which is his 10th collaboration with Martin Scorsese. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation

Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation
'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera
Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on their chemistry in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on their chemistry in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Donald Trump arrest: Chris Rock calls lawmakers 'stupid'

Donald Trump arrest: Chris Rock calls lawmakers 'stupid'
'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch

'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch
Ashley Graham speaks up about fashion industry stereotype in powerful speech

Ashley Graham speaks up about fashion industry stereotype in powerful speech
London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak

London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak
Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series

Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series
Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black

Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert
Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge