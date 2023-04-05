 
Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s arrest: ‘No one is above the law’

Soon after the arrest of former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday, a large number of Hollywood stars took to social media to share their thoughts on the historic moment.

The 76-year-old's arraignment in Lower Manhattan is tied to his involvement in a “hush money” scheme associated with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile, Trump has plead not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared celebrating the move as he made fun of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, tweeting a photo of him with the caption “When all your dads end up in jail.”

According to reports, Kushner’s father, who's a real estate developer and disbarred attorney Charles Kushner, was sentenced to two years in jail in the early 2000s for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

“Community” actor Yvette Nicole Brown also reacted to the development, tweeting, "Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC! Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* that he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!”

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport took to Twitter to share a video of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene outside of the courthouse, writing “We just ran this Infected Animal out of NYC!!!!” Accompanied by the caption, Greene can be seen fleeing the scene.

Meghan McCain, however, seemed to believe that the press surrounding the arraignment will aid Trump’s reelection campaign. She tweeted “You’re all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him” with a GIF of Russell Crowe from “Gladiator.”

Singer and television personality Tamar Braxton tweeted out the question “So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s a “Thug” too?”

